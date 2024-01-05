Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Curbs UN Access at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

By AFP
The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Olga Maltsev / AFP

Russia confirmed Friday it had blocked the UN's nuclear watchdog from accessing parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant, but said the restrictions were for safety reasons.

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been on the ground monitoring the plant since September 2022, six months after it was captured by Russian forces.

Responding to an IAEA statement saying their team had been blocked from reactor halls, Renat Karchaa, an official at Russia's Rosatom, alleged they tried to access "containment shells."

"A containment shell, and especially a sealed one, is not a museum or an area for free walks," Karchaa told Russia's RBC news outlet.

"While in 'sealed' mode, personnel access to the containment shells is prohibited and is only permitted with unambiguous justification and in emergency cases," he added.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement Wednesday that experts had not been allowed to access reactor halls in three of the plant's units for two weeks.

He added that the IAEA would continue to request access to the reactor halls, where the reactor core and spent fuel are located.

"The content of the latest statement gives us reason to assume that either Rafael Grossi was not informed fully enough, or the information was submitted by people with low professional training, which is hard to believe," Karchaa said.

The plant stopped supplying electricity to Ukraine's grid in September 2022, and has been repeatedly rocked by shelling and drone attacks throughout the war.

Read more about: Zaporizhzhia , Occupied Ukraine

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

police shootout

FSB Says Killed 'Ukrainian Agent,' Arrests 2 Others in Occupied Zaporizhzhia

Russian law enforcement officials described the shootout and arrests as a “special operation” that “thwarted the activities of three large secret...
1 Min read
Akhmat

'Elite’ Chechen Fighters Tasked With Policing Occupied Nuclear City in Ukraine – Al Jazeera

The Chechen fighters enjoy a “higher status” and “do not mingle professionally or socially” with other Russian troops.
2 Min read
increase in shelling

Russia Orders Partial Evacuation Near Ukraine Front Line

The Russia-installed head of the Zaporizhzhia region reported an increase in shelling from the Ukrainian side.
1 Min read
spring forward

Russia-Annexed Ukrainian Regions to Move to Moscow Time – Ministry 

Residents of the Kremlin-controlled areas of four Ukrainian regions will soon have to put their clocks forward by an hour as their time zone switches to...