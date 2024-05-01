Two Killed in Russian Bomb Attack on Kharkiv Region

A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region killed two people on Wednesday, the region's governor said.

The region – swathes of which were occupied by Russian forces for months after the full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022 – is under near-constant bombardment from Russian artillery, rockets, and missiles.

"Today at 10:00 am, Russians struck a car and a private house in Zolochiv village...with guided aerial bombs," Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram.

"The attack killed a civilian man and woman who were in the car," he added.

In its attacks in recent weeks, Moscow has begun using new powerful guided aerial bombs to devastating effect.

The attack on Zolochiv – around 15 kilometers from the Russian border – also caused three fires, injuring two people in their seventies, Synegubov said.