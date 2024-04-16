Moscow Court Arrests in Absentia Exiled Journalist Zygar 

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest in absentia of exiled journalist Mikhail Zygar for spreading “false information” about the Russian military, state media reported Tuesday.

Russian authorities pressed criminal charges against Zygar in March, with unconfirmed reports later saying that he was accused of spreading “fakes” on social media about atrocities committed by the Russian army in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Last week, Zygar was added to Russia’s wanted list on unspecified charges.

Russian troops occupied Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, shortly after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. More than 450 people were massacred during the Russian occupation, according to the Ukrainian authorities.