Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Opens Criminal Case Against Journalist Zygar Over ‘War Fakes’

Mikhail Zygar. Elena Ternovaja (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Russian authorities have pressed criminal charges against journalist Mikhail Zygar for spreading “fake news” about the Russian military, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an anonymous law enforcement source.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, which is purported to have links to Russian law enforcement, Zygar is accused of spreading false information on social media about atrocities committed by the Russian army in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Russian troops occupied Bucha, located west of Kyiv, shortly after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in early 2022. More than 450 people were massacred during the Russian occupation, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Moscow denied that its army carried out atrocities against the city's civilian population, instead accusing Kyiv and its Western allies of staging the scenes.

If convicted, Zygar, who currently lives outside of Russia, could face up to 10 years in prison.

Zygar, a former editor-in-chief of the independent broadcaster Dozhd, was added to Russia's list of “foreign agents” in 2022. 

Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian authorities have opened at least 297 criminal cases for spreading “fakes” about the war, according to the independent rights watchdog OVD-Info. 

Read more about: Censorship , Journalists

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'two runets'

1K Journalists Have Fled Russia Since Ukraine Invasion – Report

At least 1,000 Russian journalists have fled their country in the nearly 12 months since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to a new report on the...
stepping down

Forbes Russia Editor Resigns Over Deleted Article

Forbes reported that the daughter of a state corporation received student financial aid despite not qualifying for it.
'Public Humiliation'

Specter of Oil Giant Rosneft Looms Over Russian Independent Media

Reporters at Russia's top liberal business daily have denounced censorship under its new acting editor-in-chief.
opinion Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Forbes Russia Is Losing Its Independence. Should the World Care? (Op-Ed)

A case of editorial manipulation at Russian Forbes spells trouble for one of the last truly independent publications in Russian media.