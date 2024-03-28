Russia’s Buryatia Scraps Mayoral Elections in Capital City

The Russian city of Ulan-Ude will no longer hold direct mayoral elections and instead select its local political leader through a council of electors, the regional assembly of Far East Russia’s republic of Buryatia announced Thursday.

Buryatia head Alexei Tsydenov had first proposed the changes in January, arguing that the new model would breathe fresh life into large-scale development projects “without political pains in the neck.”

“Instead of being elected in [direct] municipal elections, the mayor of Ulan-Ude will be elected by the municipality’s representative body,” said the Buryat assembly, known as the Khural.

Mayoral candidates will be submitted by a so-called “competition commission” based on unspecified contest results.