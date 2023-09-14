American-Born MMA Fighter Elected to Russian Regional Parliament

American-born mixed martial artist Jeff Monson has been elected to office in the regional parliament of Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, as the Central Election Commission on Wednesday officially recognized the results of this past weekend's vote.

Monson will now serve among the 87 ruling United Russia party members who were elected to Bashkortostan's 110-seat state assembly, known as Kurultai, according to the party’s list of elected representatives.

President Vladimir Putin granted Monson Russian citizenship in 2018, and earlier this year the athlete renounced his U.S. citizenship.

Over the weekend, Russia held elections across dozens of regions, including partially occupied Ukrainian regions that Russian forces captured following Moscow's full-scale invasion.