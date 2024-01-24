Head of Russia's Buryatia Moves to Scrap Mayoral Elections in Regional Capital

The head of Far East Russia’s republic of Buryatia on Wednesday submitted a bill to the region's parliament that aims to scrap mayoral elections in the capital city of Ulan-Ude.

Instead of direct elections, Buryatia’s head Alexei Tsydenov proposed that the mayor of Ulan-Ude be elected by the city council, a local legislature.

Regional deputies are expected to vote on Tsydenov’s bill on Feb. 29, according to local media.

If the measure passes, direct mayoral elections will remain in only four regional capitals, as well as Moscow and St. Petersburg, which are federal cities.