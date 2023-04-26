Russia’s Novosibirsk Abolishes Direct Mayoral Elections

The bill abolishing direct voting and introducing elections of mayors by the Council of Deputies — a body de facto controlled by the regional governor — was approved in February by the Novosibirsk region’s Legislative Assembly.

Novosibirsk, the most populous city in Siberia, had been one of just three Russian cities with over 1 million residents that retained direct mayoral elections amid a vigorous centralization of power by the Kremlin.

The vote in the Legislative Assembly was met with a series of single-person pickets protesting the abolition of the popular vote.

“It’s unclear why we would need the mayor’s office at all if everything will be controlled by the governor directly,” independent municipal deputy Anton Kartavin said of the City Council’s decision Wednesday that finalizes the change.

Kartavin was among just five deputies who voted against the decision, which was endorsed by 38 others.

Direct mayoral elections were also abolished Wednesday in Koltsovo, a scientific research town located some 25 kilometers east of Novosibirsk.

Russia’s capital Moscow and its second-largest city St. Petersburg are now the only major cities where the mayor is directly chosen by the electorate.