Russian Woman Tricked Into Arson Attack on Government Building

A young woman was blackmailed into throwing a Molotov cocktail at a government building in central Russia, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Wednesday, citing local authorities.

The incident, which took place in the city of Kirov and did not cause major damage, follows a series of arson attacks at polling places during the March 15-17 presidential election.

Authorities have launched 33 criminal cases into those incidents.

“Law enforcement agencies say the young woman was misled by scammers,” a spokesperson for the Kirov region’s governor told RIA Novosti.