Fire Engulfs Russian Power Plant Near Ukraine Border

A fire broke out Wednesday at a power plant in Russia’s southern Rostov region, with authorities denying local media reports suggesting an explosion may have been the cause.

Video shared online showed large flames and plumes of black smoke rising from the Novocherkasskaya power station, located some 50 kilometers southeast of Ukraine’s partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said firefighters managed to extinguish the flames — which covered an area of 200 square meters — by late Wednesday afternoon.

Three plant workers were hospitalized with injuries resulting from the fire, Golubev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.