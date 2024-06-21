Ex-Governor Belykh Released From Russian Prison After Serving 8-Year Sentence

The former governor of central Russia’s Kirov region, Nikita Belykh, who was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2018 for accepting a large bribe, was released from prison on Friday after serving his sentence in full, his lawyer told state media.

“Today, in connection with the terms of the sentence of the Presnensky District Court from 2018, Nikita Yuryevich was released to pre-trial detention center-1 in the city of Kirov,” Belykh’s lawyer, Andrei Grokhotov, was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency. “The sentence has expired. He is now free.”

In a letter written by the former governor that Grokhotov later provided to journalists, Belykh said his “health and well-being are fine,” adding that he plans to spend time with his family and children.

“Also, the Kirov Regional Court continues proceedings in my case, in which I must take part,” he said, referring to a separate abuse of power charge brought against him in 2021.

Belykh said he would need time before he was ready to speak directly to the press or give any interviews.

“A lot has changed in our country over 8 years, and the information I received was limited, so I need to learn, understand and talk with people a lot,” he wrote in the letter.