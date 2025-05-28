Teenager Kills 5, Injures 4 in Drunken Stabbing in Irkutsk Region

A 17-year-old boy killed five teenagers and injured four others during a drunken stabbing spree in Siberia’s Irkutsk region, law enforcement authorities said Wednesday.

Police investigators said they found the bodies inside a burned house in the town of Baikalsk, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) south of the capital city of Irkutsk.

“At some point, one of them attacked the others with a knife. Four teenagers died at the scene and four more were hospitalized,” the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

Three of the surviving teenagers suffered minor injuries, while one remains hospitalized in critical condition with stab wounds.