Russia Opens Terrorism Case Over Arson Attack on War Donation Center – Reports

Russian authorities have opened a terrorism case following an arson attack that resulted in a donation center for soldiers fighting in Ukraine burning down in the town of Vyborg, near the Finnish border, local media reported Friday.
The organization Vyborgsky Rubezh said its collection point for Russian soldiers in Ukraine was destroyed in the fire that broke out on Thursday morning.
Emergency officials said no one was hurt in the blaze, which spread across an area of 600 square meters.
A 15-year-old student was detained at the site filming the incident, the website 47news.ru reported, citing anonymous sources in law enforcement.
The boy was released after informing the authorities that he was allegedly filming the fire for a 48-year-old man, the outlet wrote.
The report said police raided the man’s apartment and placed him in custody.
News websites 47news.ru and fontanka.ru both reported that the fire was being investigated as a terrorist act, but did not indicate whether the man was named a suspect.
Fontanka reported that the man was charged with petty hooliganism and with “discrediting” the Russian armed forces before authorities opened the terrorism case.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.