Russians Set Fire to At Least 4 Polling Stations on First Day of Election

At least four people in regions across Russia carried out arson attacks at polling places on Friday as the first day of voting in the March 15-17 presidential election got underway.

In Moscow, an elderly woman was detained for setting fire to a voting booth, according to the independent news outlet Sota.

A video published on social media showed police officers detaining the woman as she appeared to film the blaze on her phone.

Moscow's Central Investigative Committee later said it had launched a criminal investigation into the arson.

Election officials told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti that no ballots had been damaged in the attack and that poll workers continued their work after the incident.