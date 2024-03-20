Kremlin Calls EU Plan to Use Frozen Assets for Ukraine Illegal

The Kremlin said Wednesday that the EU would be committing an "unprecedented violation" of international law if it used frozen Russian assets to help arm Ukraine.

EU member countries have been wrangling for months over what to do with the assets, with the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell putting forward a plan on Wednesday to divert interest earned on them for Ukraine.

"The Europeans are well aware of the damage such decisions could do to their economy, their image, their reputations as reliable guarantors," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They will become the target of prosecution for many decades," he warned.