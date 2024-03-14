Bread Rolls and Dyson Hair Stylers: Russia Lures Voters With Election Day Freebies

Local officials across Russia have been doubling down on efforts to encourage the public to vote in this weekend’s presidential election as the Kremlin seeks a historic turnout for President Vladimir Putin's expected re-election.

In addition to pressuring public sector workers and employees of state-linked companies into casting a ballot, officials are also trying to attract residents to polling stations with free lunches, concert tickets and raffles for prizes ranging from bags of sugar to a new car.

Many free events put on by local authorities have reportedly been scheduled for midday on March 17 — the same time that allies of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have called for a “Noon Against Putin” protest at polling stations across the country.

The Moscow Times has compiled a list of some of the freebies Russia’s regional governments are offering in exchange for a vote:

Ferris wheel rides

In the Siberian city of Omsk, first-time voters aged between 18 and 24 will be given a free ticket for one Ferris wheel ride at a local amusement park, news outlet Omsk Inform reported.

Local officials are ready to give away around 50,000 tickets at polling stations across the city, according to the outlet.

iPhones and Dyson AirWraps

Residents of the Altai region will have the chance to win brand-new sanctioned goods such as an iPhone 15 and hairstyling devices produced by British household appliance giant Dyson, local news outlet Tolk reported.

All voting-age residents of the region who take a picture at a polling station and upload it to a dedicated page on the VKontakte social media website will be eligible for the election-day raffle.