3 Killed in Russian Strike on Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih

By AFP
A Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih left at least three people dead and 38 wounded Tuesday, including children, according to authorities.

Rescuers could be seen evacuating wounded civilians from a burning multi-story residential building in a video published by Kyiv's interior ministry.

"Three dead and 38 injured," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

He warned that the figure may rise as search and rescue efforts continue through the evening.

Among those wounded were 10 children, said the governor of Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born in the city, said the strike had hit a residential building nine stories tall.

He offered his condolences to those affected in his evening address.

"We will inflict losses on the Russian state in response — quite rightly. They in the Kremlin must learn that terror does not go unpunished for them," he said.

