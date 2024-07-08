In Photos: Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital After Russian Strike

Volunteers and medics are searching for survivors in the rubble of the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, which was hit by a Russian missile during a daytime barrage on several Ukrainian cities on Monday.



It was not immediately clear how many had been killed in Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital. At least 31 people were confirmed dead across Ukraine, including seven in strikes on the capital, municipal authorities reported.



"Russian terrorists once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Different cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk," Zelensky said, listing major civilian hubs in the south and east of the country.



"More than 40 missiles of various types. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children's hospital were damaged," he wrote on social media.



Below are pictures of the destruction caused by Russia’s strike on Okhmatdyt hospital.