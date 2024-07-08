×
In Photos: Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital After Russian Strike

Volunteers and medics are searching for survivors in the rubble of the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, which was hit by a Russian missile during a daytime barrage on several Ukrainian cities on Monday.

It was not immediately clear how many had been killed in Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital. At least 31 people were confirmed dead across Ukraine, including seven in strikes on the capital, municipal authorities reported.

"Russian terrorists once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Different cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk," Zelensky said, listing major civilian hubs in the south and east of the country.

"More than 40 missiles of various types. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children's hospital were damaged," he wrote on social media.

Below are pictures of the destruction caused by Russia’s strike on Okhmatdyt hospital.
A woman carries a bleeding child through the rubble of Okhmatdyt hospital. 31 people were killed across the country in a rare daytime attack.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Emergency services and volunteers search through the rubble for survivors of the blast.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
A woman holds a scared toddler. Witnesses reported that children had to be evacuated from the hospital while undergoing chemotherapy.
t.me/uniannet
Speaking is Warsaw after the attack, President Zelensky called on allies to deliver "a stronger response to the blow that Russia has once again delivered on our population, on our land and on our children."
t.me/uniannet
The UN condemned the wave of strikes saying it was "unconscionable that children are killed and injured in this war," while the EU's Josep Borrell slammed Russia for "ruthlessly" targeting civilians.
kyivcity.gov.ua
An injured child who was being treated at the hospital.
t.me/uniannet
A Red Cross worker runs towards an ambulance.
kyivcity.gov.ua
Volunteers approach a smoking building.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chemotherapy patients gathered in a street near the hospital.
t.me/uniannet
Police and volunteers look through the wreckage.
kyivcity.gov.ua
A battered ambulance in front of the hospital's ruined facade.
t.me/ndslohmatdyt
Read more about: Ukraine war

