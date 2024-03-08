Latvia Urges Citizens to Leave Russia Amid Possible 'Terrorist Attacks'

“We urge Latvian citizens in Russia to be cautious and avoid mass gatherings... due to possible terrorist attacks in Moscow within the next 48 hours,” the ministry said in a statement , which referred to a similar warning from the U.S. Embassy the day before.

Latvia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday urged its citizens to leave Russia as soon as possible and to avoid mass gatherings in Moscow amid reports of possible "terrorist acts" in the coming days.

On Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said it was monitoring reports that "extremists" had "imminent plans to target large gatherings."

It was not immediately clear what "reports" the embassy was referring to in its statement.

Shortly after that alert was issued, the United Kingdom advised British nationals against all travel to Russia.

Neighboring Estonia also on Friday called on its citizens to "be more attentive than usual" and to avoid public gatherings "due to the threat of terrorism."

There was no official comment from the Russian government about the reports as of Friday afternoon.