Russia Threatens 'Imminent Retaliation' for Latvia’s Seizure of 'Moscow House'

Moscow said Thursday it will seek retribution for Latvia’s confiscation of a building it owns in Riga.

Latvia’s parliament, the Saeima, voted earlier Thursday to seize the Moscow House, which has been funded by the Moscow Mayor’s Office since its opening in 2004 as a cultural and activities center for Russian nationals living in Latvia.

In its decision, the Saeima said Latvia’s security and intelligence agency concluded that the Kremlin used the Moscow House to “spread propaganda,” and therefore threatened Latvia’s national security.

“[The Moscow House] is an instrument of Russia's foreign policy, through which it deliberately spreads propaganda and pro-Kremlin interpretations of history to justify its aggressive actions,” the Saeima said in a statement.