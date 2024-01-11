Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Threatens 'Imminent Retaliation' for Latvia’s Seizure of 'Moscow House'

The Moscow House in Riga. karel291 (CC BY 3.0)

Moscow said Thursday it will seek retribution for Latvia’s confiscation of a building it owns in Riga.

Latvia’s parliament, the Saeima, voted earlier Thursday to seize the Moscow House, which has been funded by the Moscow Mayor’s Office since its opening in 2004 as a cultural and activities center for Russian nationals living in Latvia.

In its decision, the Saeima said Latvia’s security and intelligence agency concluded that the Kremlin used the Moscow House to “spread propaganda,” and therefore threatened Latvia’s national security. 

“[The Moscow House] is an instrument of Russia's foreign policy, through which it deliberately spreads propaganda and pro-Kremlin interpretations of history to justify its aggressive actions,” the Saeima said in a statement.

Following the seizure, Russia’s Embassy in Latvia slammed the move as an “unprecedentedly hostile stunt” and “de-facto state robbery” that “will have the most serious consequences for its initiators.”

“The embassy demarched, notifying the Latvian side of imminent retaliation,” the Russian diplomatic mission said on the messaging app Telegram.

It argued that the seizure would create a “highly dangerous precedent” and “send a clear signal” to other foreigners that their property in Latvia was not protected under international laws and treaties.

Russia could seek material damages and compensation from Latvia's government, the embassy wrote.

The Moscow House’s tenants were given seven days to vacate the building, and Latvia’s government has until March 31 to decide what to do with the property.

Latvia’s public broadcaster LSM reported that the Moscow House will likely be auctioned off and its proceeds could be sent to Ukraine as aid.

Read more about: Latvia

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

murky motive

BBC Russian Journalists ‘Stunned’ By Grenade Attack in Riga Bar

While police claimed the attacker had a “personal” conflict with the bar’s owners, many have speculated that it was a targeted intimidation effort...
2 Min read
espionage case

Latvia Jails Ex-Interior Minister for Pro-Russia Spying

"Adamsons collected secret and unclassified information for the Russian secret services, in an illegal, systematic and targeted way," the Riga court said...
1 Min read
deep freeze

Moscow Gives Latvian Ambassador Two Weeks to Leave Russia

Moscow said on Friday that Latvia's ambassador had been given two weeks to leave Russia, accusing the Baltic state and EU member of "total Russophobia...
Go home

Baltic States Expel Four Russian Diplomats

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said Friday they were expelling a total of four Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic...