U.S. Embassy in Moscow Warns of 'Imminent' Terrorist Attack

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow. Valery Sharifulin/TASS

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said Thursday that it was aware of "imminent plans" by "extremists" to target public gatherings in the Russian capital over the next two days.

"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts," it said in a security alert issued to American citizens residing in Russia.

"U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours," it added. 

It was not immediately clear what "reports" the embassy was referring to in its statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had killed Islamic State militants who were planning a "terrorist attack" on a Moscow synagogue, but it was not clear if the U.S. Embassy was referring to that incident in its security alert.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian government. 

