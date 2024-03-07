Russia Says Killed Islamic State Militants Plotting Synagogue Attack

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it killed Islamic State militants who were planning a "terrorist attack" on a Moscow synagogue, state news agencies reported.

The FSB said the Islamic State cell, based in central Russia's Kaluga region, had been planning to kill Jewish worshippers at a synagogue in the Russian capital.

"During their arrest, the terrorists put up armed resistance against FSB officers, and as a result, they were neutralized by return fire," the TASS news agency quoted the law enforcement body as saying.

"Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for creating improvised explosive devices were found and seized," it added.

Russian media outlets published an FSB video that appeared to show two dead bodies inside a house, alongside guns, ammunition and knives found during a search.

The FSB did not say how many people were killed in the operation, noting only that the fighters were members of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State.

Russian authorities frequently announce the thwarting of planned attacks by suspected Islamist groups.