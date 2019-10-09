Russia Uncovers Secret Islamic State ‘Charity’ in North Caucasus

Russian police and the Federal Security Service (FSB) uncovered Islamic State cells in 17 regions so far in 2019, a top anti-extremism official said last month. The FSB said Wednesday that it carried out raids in nine regions, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, as part of a criminal investigation into terrorist financing.

Russian intelligence services have uncovered a secret “charity” that had more than 100 members and sent money to the Islamic State in Syria, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities detained a brother-sister pair who operated a group “disguised as a charity” and collected more than 6 million rubles ($92,000) since February 2015, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

The money was then allegedly wired to the terrorist group in Syria.

The unnamed 25-year-old man and his 30-year-old sister face up to 20 years in prison on charges of facilitating terrorist activity.

The so-called charity, headquartered in Russia’s republic of Kabardino-Balkaria in the North Caucasus, had more than 100 members across the nine regions that were raided, according to the FSB’s statement.

Islamic State is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.