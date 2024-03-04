Kremlin 'Has Nothing to Say' About Large Crowds at Navalny Gravesite

The Kremlin said Monday it “has nothing” to say about the large crowds of mourners who have visited Alexei Navalny's grave since he was buried in Moscow late last week.

“We haven’t talked much about this topic and we believe that we have nothing more to say,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether the authorities believe the large crowds indicate that the late activist had “significant support.”

As of Saturday, at least 23,000 people visited the cemetery where Navalny was buried, the independent broadcaster Dozhd reported, citing a source in the Moscow government.

The independent media project White Counter (Belyy Schetchik), which measures crowd sizes at protests, estimated that at least 16,500 people attended Navalny's funeral ceremony on Friday, adding that the real number is likely larger.