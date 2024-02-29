Moscow Police Detain Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor

Police in Moscow have detained the editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta for running afoul of wartime censorship laws, the publication reported Thursday.

Sergei Sokolov, who replaced Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov as Novaya Gazeta's head editor last year, is accused of “discrediting” the Russian military in an article published by the newspaper.

The journalist faces a fine of up to 200,000 rubles ($2,200) on the misdemeanor charge.

Sokolov’s case is expected to be heard at Moscow’s Petrovsky District Court at an unknown date, according to Novaya Gazeta.