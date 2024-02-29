Moscow Police Detain Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor

Police in Moscow have detained the editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta for running afoul of wartime censorship laws, the publication reported Thursday.
Sergei Sokolov, who replaced Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov as Novaya Gazeta's head editor last year, is accused of “discrediting” the Russian military in an article published by the newspaper.
The journalist faces a fine of up to 200,000 rubles ($2,200) on the misdemeanor charge.
Sokolov’s case is expected to be heard at Moscow’s Petrovsky District Court at an unknown date, according to Novaya Gazeta.
Novaya Gazeta suspended its operations in March 2022 after the Kremlin gave it a warning about its coverage of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Authorities eventually blocked the newspaper's website and revoked its print and online media licenses.
Following Russia's attack on Ukraine, former employees of Novaya Gazeta launched a European edition of the newspaper to avoid being censored by the Russian authorities.
However, the European publication, registered in Latvia, is not officially connected with the original Novaya Gazeta newspaper, which has continued publishing reports through its channel on the messaging app Telegram and YouTube.
Sokolov was voted as Novaya Gazeta’s new editor-in-chief in November after Muratov stepped down to challenge his “foreign agent” status in court.