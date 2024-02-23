Russia Blocks Radio Liberty’s Central Asia Services – NGO

Russia has blocked the websites of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) five Central Asian bureaus, the independent internet freedom monitor Roskomsvoboda said Friday.

An “unspecified state body” ruled to block the websites more than a year ago, in January 2023, but their domains were restricted inside Russia only on Thursday.

RFE/RL operates in 27 languages in 23 countries, mainly where media freedom is limited.

The five bureaus whose websites were blocked this week provided news coverage both in Russian and in the native languages of the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.