Pro-Russia Separatists in Transnistria Convene Amid Escalating Tensions

By AFP
Transnistria's Supreme Council building in Tiraspol, the de facto capital city of the breakaway region. William John Gauthier (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Pro-Russian rebels in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria geared up for a rare meeting on Wednesday amid fears the territory could open a new flashpoint in Moscow's war with neighboring Ukraine.

The thin strip of land has been de facto controlled by pro-Russian forces since the collapse of the Soviet Union but is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.

Transnistria will hold a special congress on Wednesday, only the seventh in its history, amid an intensifying dispute with the Moldovan government over customs duties.

The last such meeting was held in 2006 when deputies announced a referendum on integrating with Russia, a vote that resulted in an overwhelming majority in favor.

The pro-EU government in Moldova and Western countries are worried that separatist lawmakers in the region could repeat the gesture, taking advantage of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Transnistria's Supreme Council said deputies on Wednesday would discuss the region's "political and socio-economic situation" amid what they said was "pressure" from Moldova.

Local opposition politician Gennady Chorba said it was "most likely" deputies would ask to join Russia, a day before President Vladimir Putin was set to deliver his annual address to Russian lawmakers.

Years of tension

Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moldova has worried that the Kremlin could use Transnistria to open a new front in the southwest, near the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa.

Transnistria was rocked by unexplained blasts in 2022, with military analysts speculating that it may have been an attempt by pro-Russian elements to drag the region into the conflict.

In March, Transnistria's pro-Russian leadership accused Kyiv of an assassination attempt on their leader, an accusation that Ukraine rejected.

And last week, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine planned an armed incursion into the breakaway territory, without providing any evidence.

The Kremlin has around 1,500 soldiers permanently stationed in the breakaway region, what it calls a "peacekeeping" mission.

The predominantly Russian-speaking territory, wedged between the Dniester River and the Ukraine border, unilaterally seceded from Moldova following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In 1992, separatists fought a war with Moldova's pro-Western government that resulted in hundreds of deaths and the intervention of the Russian army on the rebel side.

Russia still props up Transnistria's economy with supplies of free gas, but the region has found itself increasingly isolated from Moscow since the conflict in Ukraine.

