Kremlin Condemns Israeli Strikes on Iran as ‘Dramatic Escalation’

The Kremlin said Friday it was concerned by Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran, condemning what it called a “dramatic escalation” of tensions between the two countries.

Top spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was receiving real-time updates on the situation after the Israel Defense Forces carried out large-scale attacks on dozens of sites across Iran, including its nuclear program, and reportedly killed several top military officials.

“The Foreign Ministry will soon release a detailed statement, which will then be submitted to the United Nations,” Peskov said in a statement published by state media.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Embassy in Israel “strongly recommended” that Russian citizens avoid traveling to the country and advised those already there to leave if possible.

Russian diplomatic missions in Iran and Egypt also issued travel advisories urging caution amid fears of further strikes by Israel, as well as retaliatory attacks by Iran.

Major Russian airlines, including Aeroflot and Red Wings, announced flight cancellations and rerouted services across the Middle East on Thursday due to airspace closures and safety concerns.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the overnight assault, dubbed “Rising Lion,” aimed to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” and warned that the campaign could last “many days.”