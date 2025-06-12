Roscosmos Says It Plans to Build Nuclear Power Plant on the Moon

Russia’s state space agency on Thursday announced plans to build a nuclear power plant on the Moon as part of its long-term ambitions for lunar exploration.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov unveiled the plans in a statement published on Telegram marking Russia Day, saying that his agency is “creating new reasons to be proud and laying the foundation for economic growth and a better quality of life.”

He said that Russia plans to expand its satellite network to improve internet speeds and coverage, upgrade its global navigation system, as well as “move forward with building a new Russian orbital station to succeed the International Space Station.”

Russia is also preparing “to launch the first-ever nuclear power station on the Moon — a cornerstone for future lunar bases,” Bakanov said. “And we will explore Venus. After all, we remain the only country to have successfully landed a spacecraft there.”

The Soviet Union’s Venera program was the first and only mission to land a probe on the surface of Venus, accomplishing the feat in 1970.