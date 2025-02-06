Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Sacks Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov Amid Setbacks at Space Agency

Yuri Borisov. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin dismissed Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov, the Kremlin said Thursday, after a tenure of two and a half years marked by ambitious plans and major setbacks at the Russian space agency.

Borisov was replaced by Dmitry Bakanov, a former deputy transportation minister and head of the state-backed satellite communications company Gonets.

The Kremlin said it had no complaints against Borisov” and described the reshuffle as a “planned rotation.”

“The corporation needs dynamic development, which is why these personnel changes are taking place,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

A former deputy defense minister under Sergei Shoigu, Borisov was appointed to lead Roscosmos in July 2022, months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isolated it from Western space programs.

Under his tenure, Russia’s first independent Moon exploration mission in decades ended in failure when the Luna-25 probe crashed in August 2023. The space agency also faced corruption scandals, the loss of satellites and other spacecraft, as well as a lack of innovation and international partnerships.

Borisov had approved plans to launch the first two modules of a Russian space station in 2027 after the European Space Agency cut cooperation with Moscow on Moon and Mars missions. While Russia has pledged to remain on the International Space Station until 2028, its long-term role in space remains uncertain.

Bakanov, the incoming Roscosmos chief, previously led Gonets, which had a joint venture with satellite internet startup OneWeb until Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) scrapped the project in 2018 over espionage concerns.

Read more about: Roscosmos

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Damaged Russian Soyuz Capsule Returns to Earth — Roscosmos

The space vessel began leaking coolant after being hit by what officials believe was a small meteoroid.
1 Min read

Russia's Only Female Cosmonaut Praises ISS Mission

The orbital station is one of the few remaining areas of cooperation between Moscow and Washington.
2 Min read

Russia Launches Empty Ship to ISS to Replace Damaged Capsule

An uncrewed Russian Soyuz capsule took off early Friday from Kazakhstan for the International Space Station to eventually bring home three astronauts whose...
2 Min read

Russia's Cosmos Town, an Isolated Relic of Soviet Glory

Baikonur is where the Soviet Union made its greatest space achievements — but the town's younger generation see their future elsewhere.