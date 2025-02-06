Putin Sacks Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov Amid Setbacks at Space Agency

President Vladimir Putin dismissed Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov, the Kremlin said Thursday, after a tenure of two and a half years marked by ambitious plans and major setbacks at the Russian space agency.
Borisov was replaced by Dmitry Bakanov, a former deputy transportation minister and head of the state-backed satellite communications company Gonets.
The Kremlin said it had “no complaints against Borisov” and described the reshuffle as a “planned rotation.”
“The corporation needs dynamic development, which is why these personnel changes are taking place,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
A former deputy defense minister under Sergei Shoigu, Borisov was appointed to lead Roscosmos in July 2022, months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isolated it from Western space programs.
Under his tenure, Russia’s first independent Moon exploration mission in decades ended in failure when the Luna-25 probe crashed in August 2023. The space agency also faced corruption scandals, the loss of satellites and other spacecraft, as well as a lack of innovation and international partnerships.
Borisov had approved plans to launch the first two modules of a Russian space station in 2027 after the European Space Agency cut cooperation with Moscow on Moon and Mars missions. While Russia has pledged to remain on the International Space Station until 2028, its long-term role in space remains uncertain.
Bakanov, the incoming Roscosmos chief, previously led Gonets, which had a joint venture with satellite internet startup OneWeb until Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) scrapped the project in 2018 over espionage concerns.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.