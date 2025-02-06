Putin Sacks Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov Amid Setbacks at Space Agency

President Vladimir Putin dismissed Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov, the Kremlin said Thursday, after a tenure of two and a half years marked by ambitious plans and major setbacks at the Russian space agency.

Borisov was replaced by Dmitry Bakanov, a former deputy transportation minister and head of the state-backed satellite communications company Gonets.

The Kremlin said it had “no complaints against Borisov” and described the reshuffle as a “planned rotation.”

“The corporation needs dynamic development, which is why these personnel changes are taking place,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.