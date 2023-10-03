Russian Space Agency Says Moon Lander Crash Likely Caused by Propulsion Error

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said Tuesday that the dramatic crash of its Luna-25 Moon lander last month was likely caused by an error in the craft's propulsion system.

The lunar mission, Russia's first in nearly 50 years, was meant to mark the country's return to independent Moon exploration.

But despite the lander's successful entry into the Moon's orbit, it crashed onto the lunar surface during pre-landing maneuvers on Aug. 19.

“The most probable cause of the accident was the abnormal functioning of the onboard control system,” Roscosmos said in a statement.