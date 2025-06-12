Uzbekistan Urges Russia to Respect Its Citizens Amid Migrant Crackdown

Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged Russia to treat its citizens with "respect" as authorities in Moscow tighten migration laws and carry out mass inspections targeting foreign workers

Over the past year, Russia has introduced tighter migration rules, including new laws to locate and expel migrants more easily. The changes have sparked protests from several Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan.

Roughly 4 million migrants from the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia — Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan — currently live in Russia, according to government data. Many work in low-wage sectors and send home remittances critical to their domestic economies.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry said it had received reports of "unauthorized inspections and cases of disrespectful and rude treatment" of its citizens in Russia.

It called on Moscow "to treat Uzbek citizens with respect and to prevent actions that humiliate their honor and dignity," according to a statement published by state media. Tashkent also submitted a formal protest note to Russia requesting clarification about the reports.