Russia and Uzbekistan Sign Military Strategic Partnership Plan

Russia and Uzbekistan adopted a military strategic partnership program set to run through 2030, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday, as Moscow looks to deepen ties with traditional allies amid isolation from the West.

The plan outlines 50 unspecified “joint military activities” scheduled for 2025, followed by broader strategic initiatives between 2026 and 2030, according to the ministry’s statement.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov formalized the agreement during a visit to Tashkent.

While Uzbekistan maintains close ties with Russia, it has refrained from supporting Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Uzbek government has also warned its citizens of potential criminal prosecution for engaging in mercenary activities if they participate in the conflict.

Although Uzbekistan remains firmly within Russia’s economic sphere, it has declined to join Moscow-led alliances like the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Russia and Uzbekistan previously signed a defense cooperation treaty in 2017, which includes agreements on arms supplies, maintenance and repairs, military assistance and joint research and development.