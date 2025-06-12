Rubio Marks Russia Day With Call for ‘Durable Peace’ in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday congratulated Russians on Russia Day, marking the first time a senior U.S. official has done so since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future,” read a statement published by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

“We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine,” it added.

Russia Day, observed annually on June 12, commemorates the country’s 1990 declaration of sovereignty and the start of constitutional reforms in the final years of the Soviet Union.