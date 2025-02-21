Rubio Defends U.S.-Russia Talks, Says Trump ‘Rightfully’ Upset With Zelensky

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back against accusations that the Trump administration has given in to Russia even before talks on ending the Ukraine war begin, saying Washington first wants to see whether Moscow was "serious."

President Donald Trump "wants this war with Ukraine to end. And he wants to know: Are the Russians serious about ending the war, or not serious about ending the war?" Rubio said in an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge published on Thursday.

"The only way is to test them, to basically engage them and say, okay, are you serious about ending the war, and if so, what are your demands," Rubio said, adding that he was "not a fan of most of what [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has done."

However, he added: "We ultimately have to be able to talk to a nation that has, in some cases, the largest tactical nuclear weapons stockpile in the world, and the second largest, if not the largest, strategic nuclear weapons stockpile in the world."

On Tuesday, U.S. and Russian officials met in Saudia Arabia for their first direct talks since Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, with both sides striking a positive tone while downplaying the chances of an immediate breakthrough in Ukraine peace negotiations.