Russian Investigators Threaten to Bury Navalny at Arctic Prison – Allies

Russian investigators have told the mother of Alexei Navalny that she must agree to hold a secret funeral for her son or they will bury him at the prison where he died last week, the late activist's spokeswoman said Friday.

"An investigator called Alexei's mother an hour ago and gave her an ultimatum: either she agrees to a secret funeral without a public farewell within 3 hours or Alexei will be buried in the penal colony," Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

Lyudmila Navalnaya refused, arguing that investigators have no authority to decide where and how to bury her son, and demanded to hand over his body by tomorrow, Saturday, Yarmysh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"She insists that the authorities allow the funeral and memorial service to take place according to traditions," the spokeswoman added.