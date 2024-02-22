Britain Announces New Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine War

The U.K. on Thursday announced more than 50 new sanctions against Russia ahead of the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions target arms manufacturers, electronics companies, as well as diamond and oil traders, and they aim to "diminish" Russian President Vladimir Putin's weapons arsenal, the British foreign office said.

They also seek to cut off funding for Russia's war by clamping down on metals, diamonds, and energy trade — key sources of Russian revenue, the ministry added.

"Our international economic pressure means Russia cannot afford this illegal invasion," British Foreign Minister David Cameron said in a statement.

"Our sanctions are starving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to fund his struggling war," he added.