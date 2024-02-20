Navalny's Mother Demands Putin Release Son's Body for Burial

Alexei Navalny's mother has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately hand over the body of her son so that she can bury him.

“I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin, the decision depends only on you. Let me finally see my son,” Lyudmila Navalnaya said in a video filmed outside the Arctic prison where her son died Friday.

“I demand that Alexei’s body be handed over immediately so that I can bury him humanely,” she added.