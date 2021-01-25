Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Billion-Dollar Palace in Navalny Investigation ‘Doesn’t Belong to Me,’ Putin Says

Updated:
The viral video report into Putin's alleged seaside palace helped spark nationwide protests over the weekend. Alexei Druzhinin / POOL / TASS

President Vladimir Putin denied ownership of a $1.3 billion seaside palace in his first public reaction to jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s viral video investigation that helped spark nationwide protests.

Navalny’s feature-length video, which alleges that Putin’s inner circle had funded the lavish property through an elaborate corruption scheme, has racked up 86 million views in five days. The Kremlin dismissed allegations last week that Putin owns a palace.

“I didn’t watch this movie simply because I don’t have enough free time [...] but I flipped through the video collections that my assistants brought me,” Putin said.

“To answer your question right away: nothing that is listed there as my property does not and never has belonged to me or my close relatives,” Putin told students.

Putin also addressed Saturday’s unauthorized nationwide rallies demanding Navalny’s release, echoing his subordinates’ criticism of the protests for involving minors and citing the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots whose participants are now facing long jail terms.

The Russian president did single out a vineyard listed in Navalny’s investigation as a pursuit he would be interested in after retirement.

“It’s a very good and noble type of activity, but not as a business,” Putin said.

“I have an adviser, Boris Titov, who owns a large [winemaking] company with a good background,” he added in televised comments. “When I finish my work, maybe I’ll go work as an adviser to him. But not as a businessman but as a legal expert.” 

Read more about: Putin , Navalny

Read more

call to action

Macron Urges Putin To Shed Light on 'Attempted Murder' of Navalny – Presidency

Macron also told Putin that France's own analysis confirmed Germany's conclusion that Navalny was poisoned by Novichok.
PROTEST MOOD

As Discontent Grows at Home, Russia’s Opposition Is Watching Belarus

Despite massive protests continuing in the Far East, all eyes in Russia are on its western neighbor.
Protest

Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration

Putin's inauguration is scheduled for May 7, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said this week.
Putin

News from Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Navalny released, Moscow bomb scares, punk band banned

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.