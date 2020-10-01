Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Says Navalny Charges Against Putin 'Unacceptable'

By AFP
In an interview with German media, Navalny accused Putin of being behind his poisoning with Novichok. Tiziana Fabi, Mladen Antonov / AFP

The Kremlin on Thursday accused opposition leader Alexei Navalny of working with the CIA and making "groundless and unacceptable statements" after he claimed President Vladimir Putin had orchestrated his poisoning.

The comments from Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov came after Navalny accused Putin of being behind his poisoning with Novichok in the anti-corruption campaigner's first published interview since being discharged from a German hospital.

"I assert that Putin is behind this act, I don't see any other explanation," the 44-year-old told the German weekly Der Spiegel.

Peskov said: "We believe that such charges against the Russian president are absolutely groundless and unacceptable."

He also claimed that the CIA was "currently working" with Navalny, who studied at Yale University, but did not provide any evidence.

"It's not the patient who is working with Western security services, it's Western security services who are working with him," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"I can even say directly that CIA instructors are currently working with him."

Navalny was evacuated to Berlin for treatment after he collapsed in August on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow after a campaign trip to support opposition candidates in local elections.

The Putin critic was discharged just over a week ago after Germany found that he was poisoned with the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

In the interview with Der Spiegel, Navalny again vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has fully recovered, saying he would not give Putin "the gift" of his absence from the country.

Earlier Thursday the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, also accused the "shameless" opposition leader of working for Western security services and claimed Navalny owed his life to Putin.

"Navalny is a shameless and mean man," Volodin said in a statement.

"Everyone — from pilots to doctors to the president — were sincerely saving him." 

"Only a dishonorable man can make such statements," he said in an apparent reference to Navalny's claim that Putin was behind the poisoning.

"It is absolutely obvious that Navalny is working with the security services and authorities of Western countries."

Navalny's supporters organised his medical evacuation after Russian doctors treating him said they found no evidence of poisoning and suggested he had a problem with his metabolism.

Read more about: Navalny , Putin

Read more

Kremlin

Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights

The press conference only lasted for 3 hours and 42 minutes
Protest

Moscow Authorities Bar Navalny Rallies on Putin’s Birthday

The opposition leader has called on his supporters to take to the streets this weekend from behind bars
Syria

News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend

The Navalny campaign trail. Nuclear North Korea comments. World record cheesecake.
Putin

Putin's Would-Be Successors Ranked Ahead of 2018 Elections

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is favorite to fill Putin’s shoes, according to the new ranking

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.