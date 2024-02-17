Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Hails Capture of Avdiivka as ‘Important Victory'

By AFP
Russian Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system. Russian Defense Ministry / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday hailed his army's capture of the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka as an "important victory," following a hasty withdrawal by Kyiv's forces.

The capture of the town marks the most significant territorial gain for Russia's forces since the seizure of Bakhmut last May.

"The president congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory, on such a success," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agencies.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin about the seizure of the town in a meeting at the Kremlin, his ministry said in a statement.

Avdiivka was a "powerful defensive hub" for Ukraine's armed forces and its capture would "move the front line away from Donetsk [city]," reducing Ukraine's ability to shell the Russian stronghold, the Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine's Donetsk region is one of four Russia claims to have annexed.

Moscow launched an intense assault to capture Avdiivka, which lies around 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Donetsk city, last October, throwing massive resources of equipment and manpower at the town.

The battle for Avdiivka became one of the bloodiest episodes in the two-year conflict.

Kyiv had earlier announced its withdrawal from the town, which it said was taken to reduce military casualties at a time of stretched resources.

"At the moment, measures are being taken to finally clear the town of militants and to block the Ukrainian units that have left the town and are holed up in the Avdiivka coke plant" to the north, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

Moscow is back on the offensive in eastern Ukraine, with Kyiv suffering from a shortage of ammunition and manpower amid hold-ups to much-needed Western aid and a difficult drive to recruit more soldiers.

The front lines have barely moved in more than a year — with the exception of Russia's capture of Bakhmut last May.

But concern is growing in Kyiv and the West about Ukraine's ability to hold out against Russian forces for much longer without unlocking a $60-billion military aid package from the United States.

Read more about: Putin , Ukraine war

