Putin Hails Capture of Avdiivka as ‘Important Victory'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday hailed his army's capture of the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka as an "important victory," following a hasty withdrawal by Kyiv's forces.

The capture of the town marks the most significant territorial gain for Russia's forces since the seizure of Bakhmut last May.

"The president congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory, on such a success," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agencies.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin about the seizure of the town in a meeting at the Kremlin, his ministry said in a statement.

Avdiivka was a "powerful defensive hub" for Ukraine's armed forces and its capture would "move the front line away from Donetsk [city]," reducing Ukraine's ability to shell the Russian stronghold, the Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine's Donetsk region is one of four Russia claims to have annexed.