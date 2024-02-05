U.S. Conservative Pundit Tucker Carlson Spotted in Moscow Amid Putin Interview Rumors

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been filmed visiting Moscow in recent days as rumors swirl over whether he plans to interview President Vladimir Putin.

Photographs of the conservative media personality in the Russian capital first emerged over the weekend when he was seen attending a concert at the Bolshoi Theater.

A reporter from the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia caught up with Carlson on Monday to ask him about his trip to Russia.

“I just wanted to see Moscow. I read so much about it. So I wanted to talk to people and look around and then see how it's doing,” Carlson said.

“It’s doing very well,” he added.