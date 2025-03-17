Trump Cuts To U.S.-Funded Media Put Reporters at Risk – RSF

President Donald Trump's dismantling of U.S.-funded international media outlets such as Voice of America could put their journalists at risk, including nine currently jailed worldwide, Reporters Without Borders warned Monday.

The Trump administration began mass layoffs Sunday at Voice of America and other U.S.-funded media, two days after Trump signed an executive order gutting VOA's parent, the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), in his latest sweeping spending cuts.

"Reporters Without Borders is sounding the alarm over the risks facing USAGM staffers around the world, including nine journalists currently imprisoned abroad for their work," the press freedom watchdog said.