Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk Kills 3, Russia Says

By AFP
A local resident at the site of a military strike on Donetsk's Kalininsky District. Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

Ukraine fired artillery rounds at the Russian-held city of Donetsk on Monday, killing three people, Kremlin-backed officials said.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas over the past two months.

Video shared by Russian state media showed bodies lying on a street littered with debris and broken pieces of metal.

"Three people were killed as a result of enemy shelling," said Denis Pushilin, head of the region's Russian-controlled administration.

The shells were fired from a Grad multiple rocket launcher system and landed on the city's central district of Kalynynskyi, he said.

"Three more civilians sustained moderate injuries, he said.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the strike, and Ukraine did not immediately comment.

The attack comes a little over a week after officials said an artillery strike on Donetsk killed 27 people, many at a crowded market.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Donetsk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

president's orders

Russia's Medvedev Says Visited Troops in Ukraine

"On the instructions of the president, I visited a firing range near the contact line on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the former president...
1 Min read
competing claims

Russia Denies Losing Frontline Village to Ukraine Forces

Russia's military said Ukraine was "trying in vain to dislodge Russian troops in the localities of Andriivka and Klishchiivka."
1 Min read
fatal incident

4 Killed in Shelling of Occupied Donetsk, Kremlin-Backed Authorities Say

Footage published by the Kremlin-backed mayor of Donetsk showed the extent of the damage, including burnt homes, cars and buses.
1 Min read
suggesting gains

Moscow-Backed Official Claims Visit to Frontline City Bakhmut

The battle for Bakhmut is the longest and bloodiest of Russia's offensive.
1 Min read