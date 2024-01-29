Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk Kills 3, Russia Says

Ukraine fired artillery rounds at the Russian-held city of Donetsk on Monday, killing three people, Kremlin-backed officials said.
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas over the past two months.
Video shared by Russian state media showed bodies lying on a street littered with debris and broken pieces of metal.
"Three people were killed as a result of enemy shelling," said Denis Pushilin, head of the region's Russian-controlled administration.
The shells were fired from a Grad multiple rocket launcher system and landed on the city's central district of Kalynynskyi, he said.
"Three more civilians sustained moderate injuries, he said.
AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the strike, and Ukraine did not immediately comment.
The attack comes a little over a week after officials said an artillery strike on Donetsk killed 27 people, many at a crowded market.