Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk Kills 3, Russia Says

Ukraine fired artillery rounds at the Russian-held city of Donetsk on Monday, killing three people, Kremlin-backed officials said.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of a sharp escalation in attacks on civilian areas over the past two months.

Video shared by Russian state media showed bodies lying on a street littered with debris and broken pieces of metal.

"Three people were killed as a result of enemy shelling," said Denis Pushilin, head of the region's Russian-controlled administration.