Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Debate Seizing Property From Army Critics

By AFP
Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Russia will consider a bill next week that would confiscate the money, property and valuables of anyone convicted of spreading "fakes" about its army, the country's top lawmaker said Saturday.

Moscow made criticism of the military illegal shortly after launching its assault on Ukraine in February 2022, and has detained thousands of the conflict's opponents since.

The bill, which according to state media has the support of all major parliamentary factions, will be introduced to Russia's lower house State Duma on Monday, speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"Anyone who tries to destroy Russia and betray her should receive the punishment they deserve, and compensate for the damage to the country with their property," he wrote on Telegram.

The measure, he said, aims to punish "scoundrels" who "pour mud on our country, soldiers and officers serving in the special military operation."

The charge of spreading "false information" about the army already carries a maximum jail sentence of up to 15 years, and has been used by authorities to stifle any form of dissent.

Under the law, information about the offensive in Ukraine that does not come from an official government source can be deemed "false" and its dissemination liable to prosecution.

Read more about: State Duma , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

no more shows

Russian Lawmakers Banned From Unauthorized Visits to Ukraine Frontline – RBC

Sources in Russia’s lower-house State Duma said that soldiers fighting at the front have grown irritated with lawmakers' political “PR stunts.”
1 Min read
lax enforcement

Kremlin Exempts Duma Deputies Visiting War Zone From Filing Tax Returns

State Duma deputies visiting occupied Ukraine on official business will not have to submit tax returns this year.
1 Min read
punished in absentia

Russian Lawmakers to Consider Seizing Exiled War Critics’ Property

Russian lawmakers will consider confiscating the property of citizens abroad who speak out against Russia’s war in Ukraine and donate to the Ukrainian...
contentious footage

Russian Lawmakers Urge West to Condemn Ukraine Over Soldiers’ ‘Massacre’

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, adopted a resolution Tuesday condemning the alleged killings of captive Russian troops by Ukrainian...