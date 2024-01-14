Russian Ex-Presidential Candidate Briefly Detained – Reports

Former Russian presidential candidate Yekaterina Duntsova was briefly detained and taken for a drug test, the Ateo Breaking Telegram channel reported late Sunday, without citing sources.

Duntsova, 40, a journalist and local politician from the Tver region northwest of Moscow, announced her bid for the presidency in November on a pro-peace, pro-democracy platform. The Central Election Committee (CEC) blocked her from registering as a candidate in December over alleged errors in her documents.

Earlier Sunday, Duntsova and her associates held a meeting in Tver to establish the organizing committee of a new political party, Rassvet (Dawn).