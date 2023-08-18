Russia’s elections chief said Friday that Russia has no use for Western-style democracy, just weeks before regional elections are set to take place across the country.

Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova — who is known for overseeing the widespread implementation of controversial online voting, the "resetting" of presidential term limits, and sham referendums in occupied Ukraine — described democracy as a mere "method of forming power through elections."

"What is happening today in the West? That kind of democracy isn’t the rule of the majority, it’s the rule of the minority. We don't need such a democracy," the election chief was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti agency.