Russia’s elections chief said Friday that Russia has no use for Western-style democracy, just weeks before regional elections are set to take place across the country.
Central Election Commission head Ella Pamfilova — who is known for overseeing the widespread implementation of controversial online voting, the "resetting" of presidential term limits, and sham referendums in occupied Ukraine — described democracy as a mere "method of forming power through elections."
"What is happening today in the West? That kind of democracy isn’t the rule of the majority, it’s the rule of the minority. We don't need such a democracy," the election chief was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti agency.
In Pamfilova’s words, her agency stands as "one of the most effective" among all Russian governmental structures, as it accomplishes tasks "with minimal expenditures and maximal efficiency."
"I believe many agencies should learn from how we do things," she added.
Pamfilova’s remarks come ahead of next month’s regional elections across Russia, as well as the 2024 presidential election, in which President Vladimir Putin is expected to seek re-election for a fifth term in office.
Sources close to the presidential administration told the independent Meduza news website last month that regional authorities have been tasked with ensuring no less than 80% of the votes for the Russian leader.
Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described elections in Russia as “costly bureaucracy,” saying it was “theoretically possible” to not hold presidential elections next year since Putin would “obviously” win.
Russian authorities reportedly charged the co-chair of Golos, the country's leading independent election monitor, with running an “undesirable” organization this week.