Russia's former election chief Vladimir Churov, who was ultimately removed from his post after overseeing massive electoral fraud that led to some of Russia’s biggest pro-democracy protests, has died at age 70, state media reported Wednesday.

Churov suffered a “massive stroke” last week and died in hospital on Wednesday morning after undergoing surgery, the state-run news agency TASS reported, citing the lawmaker Leonid Ivlev.

From 2007-2016, Churov served as chairman of Russia’s Central Election Commission, which oversees the organization of elections in the country. During his decade in the job, Churov became emblematic of the failure of Russia’s democratic institutions to check creeping authoritarianism.

Churov began his career in the 1990s in the St. Petersburg city administration where he worked under Vladimir Putin as deputy head of St. Petersburg mayor's external relations committee.

Upon his appointment to head of the election committee in March 2007, the white-bearded, short-sighted Churov proclaimed that "Churov's first law" was that "Putin is always right."