Navalny Urges Russians to Vote Out Kremlin Candidates

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged his supporters on Monday to oust Kremlin-backed candidates in next month's regional polls, calling on voters to adopt new "Smart Voting" tactics.

The mayor of Moscow and various regional governors will be up for election in September, in a contest seen by the opposition as largely rigged in favor of the ruling United Russia party.

"I believe that in the current situation, we need to take a step back and return to the strategy of voting for any candidate except for United Russia," Navalny said in a blog post Monday.