Navalny Makes First Court Appearance After Arctic Prison Transfer

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has appeared in court via video link for the first time since being transferred to a maximum-security prison colony in Russia’s Arctic, the independent news website Mediazona reported Wednesday.

“A tear is running down my cheek. I’m so glad to see you all,” Navalny said from a jail cell.

The jailed activist sued the prison administration in central Russia’s Vladimir region, where he had been held for fraud before being transferred to the Arctic prison colony, accusing it of unlawful disciplinary penalties.

Hearings were originally scheduled for early December when Navalny’s allies sounded the alarm about his unexplained disappearance and concerns over his safety.